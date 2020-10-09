Cheaper big-ticket home loans to give realty sector a boost

BMW Motorrad launches 2020 G 310 R and G 310 GS
New avatar of the twins is BS6-compliant, gets new features and lower prices
Home loans over ₹75 lakh may get cheaper, with the RBI’s move to link risk weights for home loans with the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio.
The LTV is the ratio of the loan amount to the value of the property.
In a move that could reduce banks’ capital requirement and ease rates to boost demand, the RBI has rationalised risk-weights for new housing loans sanctioned up to March 31, 2022. Such loans will now attract a risk weight of 35 per cent where the LTV is less than or equal to 80 per cent, and a risk weight of 50 per cent where the LTV is more than 80 per cent but less than or equal to 90 per cent.
The measure is expected to particularly give relief to big ticket loans above ₹75 lakh.
According to an SBI report, these loans constitute around 12-15 per cent of the total housing loan portfolio, where the risk weight is higher.
Assuming a growth of 20 per cent for the next 18 months, this could reduce the capital requirement of around ₹500 crore, which can enable banks to ease rates to boost demand, the report said.
Punjab National Bank MD & CEO CH. SS Mallikarjuna Rao said that the move will give impetus for high value houses.
The central bank emphasised that the measure is expected to give a fillip to bank lending to the real estate sector. But a lot hinges on the recovery in real estate sales and demand for big-ticket home loans.
According to the RBI’s release, the rationalisation of risk weights applies to home loans given by banks. A follow-up notification for Housing Finance Companies is expected.
New avatar of the twins is BS6-compliant, gets new features and lower prices
Built to a plan, this midsize motorcycle tries to deliver more features, bang for the buck, and packs as much ...
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
Private Family Trust can cater to the dynamic needs of family members
The Income Tax Department wants to track foreign currency remittances made by individuals by imposing TCS.
₹1191 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1175116012051220 Near-term stance is bullish for the stock. Make use of ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Cipla at current levels. The stock jumped 4.8 per ...
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...