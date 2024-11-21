Chennai has always been a low height residential city, but not anymore. There are many high rise buildings of about 30 floors but the large ones are now over 40 floors as the city is witnessing rapid verticalisation (flats).

Brigade’s project at Perambur will have five towers, including one 49 floors; its Altius at Sholinganallur will have 47 floors and SPR towers at Perambur will have 45 floors each, said sources.

This is just the start with many more to come as changes in Floor Space Index (FSI) regulations as per TNCDBR 2019, has accentuated more high-rise buildings in the city, they say.

Chennai annually produces 22,000 to 23,000 dwelling units. This is far below what cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru generate – 80,000 units – while Mumbai stands at a distant aim of 1.25 lakh units. However, the demand for housing in Chennai is steadily growing. To meet the demands of its growing population, Chennai must tackle the issues of housing shortages and rising costs of living.

The solutions include unlocking land potential, utilising the FSI tool, and providing processed land at cheaper rates to encourage development and improve the availability of affordable housing across the city, Anshul Mishra, Member Secretary, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, had earlier told businessline.

Commenting on Chennai’s ‘high rise’ transformation with 40+ floor residential flats, Bharat M Jain, Director of the Chennai-bas­ed Arihant Foundation­s & Housing, said the shift is driven by the need to maximize urban space and accommodate growing populations. High-rises allow cities to expand vertically rather than sprawling outwards. This reduces the strain on existing infrastructure, making it more sustainable and efficient.

High-rise buildings provide better access to natural light, improved ventilation, and stunning panoramic views, enhancing the overall living experience. Residents also benefit from modern amenities and a sense of community that comes with shared spaces, he said.

According to Rohan Gigi George, BDM, TOFL group, luxury residential development is gaining momentum, with significant redevelopment expected in the central business district.

Adding to Old Mahabalipuram Road and Perambur, more high-rises are coming up due to more high value/prime land parcel transactions taking place. Naturally developers tend to go for the maximum possible FSI. With new FSI rules, premium FSI changes along transit corridors on the anvil, an uptick in office space leasing activity, and relaxed building approval processes are all contributing factors.

Further, due to the airport’s location and the IMD radar, high-rise development has been limited in certain areas. The Metro rail development serves as a key catalyst for these urban transformations, he said.

Streamlining Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules/Transferable Development Rights regulations will promote the construction of high-rises and optimize the use of Open Space Reservation parcels and land near eco-sensitive areas.

This can also leverage private sector investment in supporting CMDA’s urban development goals and reducing the financial burden on the Corporation, while being better implemented; if this momentum grows the latter could avoid raising taxes annually. Additionally, this will have a multiplier effect, leading to equitable and sustainable development, he added.

According to Siva Krishnan, Senior Managing Director - Chennai & Coimbatore, and Head - Residential Services, India, over the years, Chennai’s skyline has undergone a dramatic transformation. Prior to 2010, high-rise structures typically ranged from 14 to 18 floors.

The period between 2010 and 2018 saw a significant shift, with buildings regularly exceeding 20 floors. Vertical growth began post-2019, as the city embraced true skyscrapers surpassing 40 floors. This evolution has resulted in the annual addition of numerous high-rise landmarks to Chennai’s urban landscape.

Chennai was one of the first cities in India to witness a high rise building ,LIC Building , in 1959. The city’s urban landscape is evolving from its traditional preference for low-rise buildings to embracing vertical development. Until recently, there was relatively more horizontal space available for development compared to cities like Mumbai.

The shift to vertical development is driven by land scarcity, economic growth, and regulatory reforms, including relaxations in FSI, which are now enabling the construction of taller buildings. The city’s conservative real estate market is adapting to high-rise construction, overcoming past infrastructure concerns.

Areas like Old Mahabalipuram Road are expected to see significant vertical growth, reshaping the skyline. Mixed-use developments and sustainable high-rises are becoming more common, offering modern living options for a growing professional class.

While this transformation presents economic opportunities, it also challenges existing infrastructure. Chennai aims to balance this modernization with its architectural heritage, allowing for gradual adaptation of infrastructure and social norms. This transition towards high-rise living marks a new era in Chennai’s urban development, bringing both opportunities and challenges for city planners and residents alike, he said.