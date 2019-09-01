CII-Indian Green Building Council announce plan to promote energy efficient buildings in India

CII-Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) has announced its plans to popularise ‘Net-Zero Energy Building Movement’ in India, which is aimed at promoting energy efficiency.

Coinciding with the completion of 15 years of CII-Sohrabji Godrej Green Business Centre (CII-Godrej GBC) in Hyderabad, it announced that it has become a ‘Net-Zero Energy’ Platinum rated building.

Ajay Mishra, Special Chief Secretary, Telangana, awarded the IGBC plaque to Jamshyd N Godrej, Chairman, CII-Godrej GBC, at the 15th CII- Godrej GBC Foundation Day, which was organised in Hyderabad.

Mishra said that Telangana was at the forefront in taking forward the solar energy movement in the country. He reaffirmed the state’s commitment for sustainable development.

IGBC Net-Zero Energy Building rating system enables the reduction in energy consumption and encourages the use of appropriate renewable energy sources to meet the energy requirement. The rating system is designed for both new and existing buildings, both for air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned buildings.

According to the system, the CII- Sohrabji Godrej GBC has achieved 85 credit points and was awarded Platinum rating.

The annual energy consumption of CII-Godrej GBC is around 200-204 MWh. The building has met all its energy requirements through on-site renewable energy Solar PV systems of 130kWp, which would generate 220 MWh per annum.

Jamshyd N Godrej said, “It (the building) started off with energy efficiency and went on focusing on green buildings, green companies, green products. The next areas of focus would be green education, green entrepreneurship, e-mobility.”

CII exchanged MoUs with T-Hub and IIT-Madras for facilitating green entrepreneurship.