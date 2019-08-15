Clicbrics raises $3 m in pre-Series A funding

Online real estate marketplace Clicbrics raised $3 million in pre-Series A funding from a consortium of global and domestic investors led by Manny Singh, Founder of Kavi Fund, Peter Mann, Fund Manager at Gluskin Sheff and other private investors from the US and Canada.

The funds will be used to push Clicbrics’ expansion and growth in the Indian market.

“Real estate is still in its nascent stage, despite having web presence for some time. Real estate has tremendous opportunities in India, especially after RERA, and our unique technology platform creates a win-win situation for both buyers and sellers,” Rohit Malik, Founder & CEO, at Clicbrics said.

Clicbrics is an Artificial Intelligence-driven real estate brokerage platform that connects customers, brokers and developers.