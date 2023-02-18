The online system of plot approval developed by the Directorate of Town & Country Planning (DTCP) will soon be implemented by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) as well, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Saturday.

He was speaking at the 15 th edition of Fairpro 2023, a property and real estate exhibition organised by the Chennai chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI). The three-day property fair, to be held till February 19, has over 70 developers showcasing 15,000 dwelling units with properties ranging from ₹20-lakhs to ₹10 crore across different housing segments.

The Chief Minister added that to speed up the approval process for building construction, subdivision and plots, the state government has already implemented a single-window system for granting planning permission.

He said several government departments, including the Chennai Corporation, CMDA, Directorate of Urban Development, and Directorate of Municipal Administration, have been integrated under the single window system to issue clearance certificates. “As a result, people from any part of Tamil Nadu can easily get approval for planning permission,” he added.

Real Estate Vision 2030

The Chief Minister also unveiled the “Tamil Nadu Real Estate Vision 2030” document created by CREDAI Chennai in association with international real estate advisor Savills.

The vision document bats real estate development in focussed sectors such as cold storage, media, gaming industry, tourism and pharmaceuticals to achieve inclusive development in the state.

In his address, Suresh Krishn, President, CREDAI Tamil Nadu, said the single-window system should offer online billing approval and deemed approval within 60 days. He also added that land registration charges in Tamil Nadu are among the highest in the country and requested the chief minister to consider reducing them. He said stamp and registration duty cuts will induce more people to buy property and provide more revenue to the government coffers.