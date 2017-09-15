Connaught Place is world’s 10th most expensive office location

Microsoft rolls out new Surface stars
With the new Surface laptops and foldable devices, the tech giant is trying to keep pace with the times
Delhi's Connaught Place is the world's tenth most expensive office location with an annual prime rent of $111 per sq ft while Mumbai's business district Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) took 16th position with an annual prime rent of $84.10 per sq ft. The central business district (CBD) of Nariman Point took 30th place with an annual prime rent of $64.27 per sq ft.
According to CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd semi-annual Global Prime Office Rents survey, Asia Leads List of Most Expensive Prime Office Rents. The study also found that markets in the Americas and EMEA showed the most consistent growth in rent.
Anshuman Magazine, Chairman – India & South-East Asia, CBRE said, “Commercial office market remained a bright spot for the real estate sector in the country. Steady lease rentals, high absorption levels and global investor interest continue to bring life into India’s commercial real estate sector with Delhi and Mumbai continuing their dominance in the overall space take-up”
“Connaught Place over the years has emerged as one of the most sought after office spaces in the world where the global and regional head offices of World’s major companies reside. In spite of having limited supply of prime office space, its location in the heart of India’s capital, coupled with great infrastructure and connectivity to other parts of the city, makes it to be an ideal location for any business to be in,” he added.
Asia dominated the top ten most expensive markets in the world, with Hong Kong holding two of the top three most expensive office markets. Hong Kong’s (Central) overall prime office rent of $269 per sq. ft. per year was followed by Beijing (Finance Street) at $174 per sq. ft. and Hong Kong (West Kowloon) at $164 per sq. ft. New York (Midtown Manhattan) and Beijing (CBD) rounded the top five, with Tokyo (Marunouchi/Otemachi), Shanghai (Pudong) and New Delhi (Connaught Place - CBD) also featuring in the top ten most expensive list.
Global prime office rent -- which reflect rent, excluding local taxes and service charges for the highest-quality, prime office properties-rose two per cent year-over-year, with the Americas performing the strongest, up 3.4 per cent Asia Pacific was up 1.2 per cent.
CBRE tracks office rents for prime office space in 121 markets around the globe. Of the top 50 most expensive markets, 20 were in Asia Pacific, 18 were in EMEA and 12 were in the Americas.
With the new Surface laptops and foldable devices, the tech giant is trying to keep pace with the times
Meet Sevaram, who has made it his life’s mission to care for the migrant visitors to a Rajasthan hamlet every ...
Kanoh, on the world heritage site Kalka-Shimla Line in Himachal Pradesh, has no roads, only train tracks
Their fields, and lives, are blooming, thanks to horticulture and improved farming techniques
Indian equity market has been in a bear’s grip for 20 months now. How much longer will this last? To what low ...
The slowdown in the industry has beaten down the stock. This may be an opportune time to accumulate it
Over five and 10 years, the fund has outperformed its benchmark, the Nifty 50 TRI
Factor in the costs and benefits, given the limited choices
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Please Email the Editor