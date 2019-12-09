Construction equipment fair EXCON 2019 to be held in Bengaluru from tomorrow

The 10th edition of construction equipment trade fair – EXCON 2019 is to begin from tomorrow in Bengaluru. At the fair, a report titled “Women in Infrastructure” is expected to be released to uncover the current status of women participation in the sector.

The five-day trade fair will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Road, Transport & Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MEME) Nitin Gadkari and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Vipin Sondhi, Chairman, CII Trade Fairs Council said, the 10th edition is being held with the theme, Smart I-tech – Next Gen India@75 and provides a platform for the display of technological advancements, innovations and latest developments in the construction equipment sector.

Coinciding with EXCON, CII will organize a series of conferences and seminars like Defence & Paramilitary; MSMEs; Components & Parts; Green Buildings; Smart Cities; Urban Development; Logistics among others. The Karnataka government is the host state for this event. Indian Construction Equipment Manufactures' Association (ICEMA) is the sector partner for Excon 2019 and supported by Builders Association of India (BAI).

The construction industry expects good orders through mechanisation to develop infrastructure in an ecologically sustainable manner, enabling projects on smart cities, supporting Swachh Bharat programmes, promoting skill development and position “Make in India” – as the national agenda for achieving holistic growth in the infrastructure and related sectors. Women in Infrastructure and best practices that can enable the industry to include more women are likely to be discussed at the fair.

While addressing reporters, Sandeep Singh, Member, CII EXCON 2019 Steering Committee said, “The EXCON 2019 will be the largest of its kind with over 3,00,000 square metres of display area; 1,250 plus exhibitors including 390 overseas companies from 21 countries besides country pavilions from China, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Turkey and UK. The event is expected to attract over 70,000 business visitors from India and abroad.

Aman Choudhari, Chairman, CII Karnataka State Council said, “EXCON initiative over the last two decades helped Bangalore to emerge as the Construction Equipment Capital of India with the presence of global players from both the public and private sectors”.

As part of the 10th year celebrations, CII will be organizing special activities like exclusive pavilions on AI, IoT, Robotics, Start-ups, and Components and Parts among others.