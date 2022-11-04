Luxury stay in Tiruchirappalli has now got a new address. Courtyard by Marriott today announced the opening of a new property in Tiruchirappalli, the fourth largest city in Tamil Nadu known for its rivers, ancient temples and historic forts.

Courtyard by Marriott is part of the Marriott Bonvoy hotels which has a portfolio of 30 hotel brands,

The Courtyard by Marriott Tiruchirappalli is set to be the first international hospitality brand to launch in Trichy and the third property of the luxury hospitality brand in Tamil Nadu.

Courtyard by Marriott said Trichy has a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, a pilgrim centre as well as a thriving commercial city with a history dating back to over 3,000 years.

The 108-key property is located close to the city’s cultural hotspots, iconic temples, industrial hubs, and notable national educational institutes such as the National Institute of Technology and the Indian Institute of Management. The hotel also offers easy access to The Srirangam Temple, the second tallest temple tower in Asia; the Rockfort Temple, and the Jambukeshwarar Temple, a few must-visit tourist attractions known for their architectural marvel and deep religious significance.

Ranju Alex- Vice President, South Asia Marriott International, said the new property marks the 24th Courtyard by Marriott to launch in India and the first international hospitality brand in Tiruchirappalli. “The prime location offers both business and leisure travelers a modern and contemporary space in which to rest and re-energize,” he added.

Food & amenities

The hotel offers three F&B outlets that offer international and local culinary experiences to cater to the global guests. The all-day dining ‘Trichy Kitchen’ will serve a mix of global cuisines and local favourites. The Courtyard by Marriott Tiruchirappalli will also offer dining experiences within the plush indoors or alfresco style with views of the lush garden and poolside, retro-style bar, patisserie & café, outdoor pool and a 24/7 well-equipped fitness centre to name a few.