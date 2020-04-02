Covid-19 effect: India’s office space absorption likely to drop by 4.1 to 4.6 mn sq ft

Keep your phone clean in these virus-laden times
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
Due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) effect, India’s office space absorption is likely to see lower absorption to the extent of 4.1 to 4.6 million square feet in the near term (up to six months). For the whole year 2019, total office space absorption was 58.6 mn sq ft.
“We believe that India’s office sector, which has seen a robust run over the last three years, is likely to see lower gross absorption in 2020, across the top seven cities, stemming from delays in decision-making arising from the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak,” said Colliers International.
It further said, “While we anticipate leasing delays of up to a quarter, if the current lockdown extends beyond April 15, we can expect delays of up to two quarters. Revision of expansion plans and business strategy should adversely impact near-term space take-up. Multinational companies with head offices in the US or Europe will probably postpone decision-making. And led by the current lockdown, we anticipate construction completions will be delayed, pushing occupancy to later quarters.”
Across the seven major Indian cities, the IT-Business Process Management sector continued to dominate leasing activity in the first quarter (Q1) 2020, accounting for 55 per cent share in leasing. Flexible workspace operators accounted for about 15 per cent of the gross leasing in Q1 2020.
Ram Chandnani, Managing Director, Advisory & Transaction Services, India, CBRE South Asia, said, “As the Covid-19 crisis develops in the UK, CBRE Research is watching the residential market closely. Like many industries in the UK, we expect a period of inactivity in the residential sector, as the country hunkers down to fight the virus. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and report further in the coming weeks.”
Sankey Prasad, Managing Director and Chairman, Colliers India, said, “While the Indian market is likely to see adverse impact from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, India is relatively better placed in terms of economic growth, with GDP expected to grow at 4.4 per cent. Going ahead, demand from resilient sectors such as technology should be stable, with pharmaceuticals, e-commerce and logistics sectors also increasing.”
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
WTO rules restrict India’s ability to build its food stock as the procurement of food grains at MSP is subject ...
Yes, some still make the cut with relatively good rates, tax breaks and high safety quotient
Amid the market mayhem over the past month, IndusInd Bank has particularly taken a hard knock, losing over 60 ...
You need to understand about floor space index (FSI) to figure out the built-up area on a plot
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...