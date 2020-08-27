Covid-19: Realty sector expects reduction in stamp duty across States

Zooming and Looping in Silicon Valley
TN boys Velchamy Sankarlingam and Raja Narayanan on working for the hottest tech firms — Zoom and Virgin ...
The realty sector, while welcoming Maharashtra government’s move to reduce stamp duty to give a boost to the realty sector, says other States should follow suit.
Maharashtra government has decided to temporarily reduce stamp duty on housing units from 5 per cent to 2 per cent until December 31, 2020. Stamp duty from January1, 2021, until March 31, 2021, will be 3 per cent.
Satish Magar, President, CREDAI National, said, “It has been our continuous insistence with the various state governments to reduce the stamp duty. The move by the Maharashtra government to cut stamp duty by 3 per cent will come as a significant relief to consumers who will save a substantial amount in their real estate investments.” Magar added that the amount is highly significant for the buyers of mid-segment and affordable properties.
“We hope that this will be a trendsetting move for the other states to follow, boosting consumer sentiments, driving demand and incentivising all real estate segments, especially at the pre-festive season. A nationwide cut in stamp duty will bring further relief in the national real estate segment and help over 250 allied industries,” he said.
Rohit Poddar, Managing Director, Poddar Housing and Development Ltd, said, “Announcement of the reduced stamp duty at the onset of the festive season will influence home buyers buy their dream home at more affordable prices. Homebuyers will be able to get more benefits and more registrations will take place. Residential asset is a one-time investment, and the announcement by the state government provides an opportunity to make the purchase at a significant price value, which, in turn, will provide home buyers more liquidity in hand.”
Sujay Kalele, Founder, TRU Realty, said, “Maharashtra government’s step is a big booster for the real estate industry as it lowers the cost of acquisition of property for customers. This, coupled with lower interest rates, should kick start the sales cycle for the industry.”
Rohit Gera, Managing Director, Gera Developments Pvt Ltd, welcoming Maharashtra’s move, said that it will help the struggling real estate sector tremendously. “The two-tiered reduction will help incentivise home buyers to purchase sooner rather than later,” Gera said.
Ram Raheja, Director at S Raheja Realty, said that reduction in stamp duty will certainly boost sales as consumers sitting on the fence will now take the plunge.
TN boys Velchamy Sankarlingam and Raja Narayanan on working for the hottest tech firms — Zoom and Virgin ...
From gratitude days to wellness breaks, the pandemic is seeing new additions to leave entitlements
At a time when job losses and salary cuts are the order of the day, guess it is too much to expect increments.
Clean updated software and right build rub shoulders with underpowered specs and dated elements on this made ...
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
During the sharp market fall in March, it lost far less than its benchmark and category
What have been the social and industry implications of the pandemic? Here’s a look
₹1118 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511301145 The stock looks upward biased and so initiate fresh long ...
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...