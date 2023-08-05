D. Murali Krishna Reddy has been elected as the Chairman and E. Premsagar Reddy as the President of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) Telangana chapter.

The chapter elected new office bearers for the period 2023 to 2025. K Indrasena Reddy has been named President-Elect; G. Ajay Kumar as Secretary; B. Panduranga Reddy, Purshotham Reddy, Gurram Narsimha Reddy, and Govardhan Reddy as Vice-Presidents of the Chapter.

CREDAI Youth Wing Telangana will be headed by C Sankeerth Aditya Reddy as its Coordinator. The new team has said set a task for itself to focus on achieving unity among the builders and expanding the CREDAI network to districts and upskilling the builders in order to help them meet the growing demand there.

“The real-estate sector generates employment throughout the year, unlike the seasonal nature of employment in the agricultural sector. To enable stable and sustainable growth, we need to have a well-laid-out master plan for the State, clearly marking the approach roads and the gram panchayat roads,” D Murali Krishna Reddy, Chairman of CREDAI Telangana, said in a statement on Friday.

The association appealed to the State Government to rope in its representatives to help prepare a comprehensive master plan for the State.

In the areas that come under the purview of GO 111 (which was withdrawn by the State Government), the association said the State could consider promoting environmental-friendly amusement parks such as like Disneyland, and Universal Studio in the Master Plan itself.

E Premsagar Reddy, President of the Chapter, wanted the State Government to set up a separate committee to help quick redressals of issues faced by the developers, especially from Tier-ii and iii cities.

