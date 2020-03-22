‘Credai Cares’ initiative to create Covid-19 awareness in Telangana

Oppo Reno 3 Pro review: Playing the camera game
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai) Telangana has initiated containment measures at the construction sites against spread of Coronavirus.
It has launched “Credai Cares”and issued guidelines for the members following concerns over spread of Covid 19.
The guideline outlines best practices to be adopted at the construction sites, offices and Owners Association to safeguard the employees and communities. The real estate players are trying to balance responsibilities with measures to protect employees, buyers and themselves.
As per the guidelines, the construction sites/ Offices/ Apartment Associations should be disinfected multiple times in a day.
The sites should have a cleaning station and all personnel are advised to wash their hand thoroughly for about 20 seconds.
Construction crews have been provided with a designated wash area, and the crew has been advised to adopt a no-contact policy. All employees and crews are subjected to thermal scans to identify sick personnel.
It encourages personnel to bring their own lunch box and avoid eating outside. Avoid personal contact including handshake amongst workers and outside visitors.
People who are not considered essential for business shall not be permitted to enter and stay inside the site/office.
G Ram Reddy, Chairman, Credai Telangana said, “CredaiTelangana has implemented strict measures to ensure that all our members, employees, partners, stakeholders remain safe from COVID-19. We have undertaken an extensive drive to educate all our employees on the seriousness of Coronavirus, identifying infections, and measures to safeguard themselves from being infected."
Ch. Ramchandra Reddy, President, Credai Telangana said, “We would request our members to implement the Credai Cares programmes and take all steps to safeguard everyone around them.”
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Her life is a drive off the beaten track, and it has not been easy
Telemedicine and IT-enabled healthcare systems are making distance treatment a reality in rural Rajasthan
Planning to buy a house? We take you through the decision-making process, show you the hidden costs you need ...
But the impact of the ongoing corona crisis can delay the anticipated price rise: ANAROCK Chairman
Indices ended on a positive note last week, but there are many hurdles ahead
Scheme has fared better than the BSE 200 TRI and the Nifty 100 TRI in volatile markets
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...