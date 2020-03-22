‘Credai Cares’ initiative to create Covid-19 awareness in Telangana

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai) Telangana has initiated containment measures at the construction sites against spread of Coronavirus.

It has launched “Credai Cares”and issued guidelines for the members following concerns over spread of Covid 19.

The guideline outlines best practices to be adopted at the construction sites, offices and Owners Association to safeguard the employees and communities. The real estate players are trying to balance responsibilities with measures to protect employees, buyers and themselves.

As per the guidelines, the construction sites/ Offices/ Apartment Associations should be disinfected multiple times in a day.

The sites should have a cleaning station and all personnel are advised to wash their hand thoroughly for about 20 seconds.

Construction crews have been provided with a designated wash area, and the crew has been advised to adopt a no-contact policy. All employees and crews are subjected to thermal scans to identify sick personnel.

It encourages personnel to bring their own lunch box and avoid eating outside. Avoid personal contact including handshake amongst workers and outside visitors.

People who are not considered essential for business shall not be permitted to enter and stay inside the site/office.

G Ram Reddy, Chairman, Credai Telangana said, “CredaiTelangana has implemented strict measures to ensure that all our members, employees, partners, stakeholders remain safe from COVID-19. We have undertaken an extensive drive to educate all our employees on the seriousness of Coronavirus, identifying infections, and measures to safeguard themselves from being infected."

Ch. Ramchandra Reddy, President, Credai Telangana said, “We would request our members to implement the Credai Cares programmes and take all steps to safeguard everyone around them.”