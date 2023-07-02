The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) Tamil Nadu has requested Chief Minister MK Stalin’s intervention to end the ongoing State-wide crusher units strike, which has severely impacted the construction industry.

In a press release, R Ilankovan, President, CREDAI Tamil Nadu, said the construction industry is facing a tough time for the past four days due to non-supply of crusher materials such as M sand, P sand, crusher dust and aggregates of various sizes due to strike being carried out by the crusher owners all over Tamil Nadu.

“Due to non-availability of the above materials, we are forced to stop all our construction activities. All the construction labours, including guest workers, have been rendered jobless. Being daily wage earners, they are struggling without remuneration,” Ilankovan said.

CREDAI further said the shortage of materials due to the ongoing protest will trigger a delay in the completion of ongoing projects and it will have a cascading effect in the form of additional interest burden not only for contractors and promoters, but also for home buyers.