Credai Telangana announces new office bearers

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) Telangana will be led by Ch. Ramchandra Reddy as its Chairman.

D. Murali Krishna Reddy, President, E. Premsagar Reddy, President-Elect, K. Indrasena Reddy as Secretary, G. Ajay Kumar, Jagan Mohan Chinnala, V. Madhusudhan Reddy, B. Panduranga Reddy as Vice Presidents, G. Srinivas Goud, as Joint Secretaries and M. Prashanth Rao as Treasurer will be part of the Telaangana Credai.

The new team set the agenda by announcing an increased focus on builders' unity to promote the activities and strengthening the chapters of Credai Telangana along with the focus on consumer satisfaction and adherence to ethical standards of operations in the real estate industry as the key objectives for this year.

Ramchandra Reddy said, "The proactive policies adopted by the state government are facilitating the overall growth of the State. The policy to extend the industrial corridors to the districts has further dispersed the growth and enhanced the development of districts in the State. This has resulted in job creation in the districts, helping the demand for modern residential and commercial infrastructure.”

Murali Krishna Reddy said, "The real estate sector has seen a robust demand in Hyderabad and other districts in Telangana State, despite the challenges faced due to pandemic.”