Credai Telangana pins hopes on GST rejig

Mahindra Partners invests in Centre for Sight
Mahindra Partners, the private equity and corporate venture capital arm of the Mahindra Group, has invested ...
Credai Telangana is pinning hopes on the Centre bringing down the GST for the real estate sector as this could have a magical impact.
Interacting with the media to announce 1st Credai Telangana Realty Awards ‘Create-2017’, G Ram Reddy, President of Credai Telangana, said, “The GST rate of 12 per cent and registration fees of 6 per cent are discouraging buyers. If the GST and registration charges are brought down, it would accelerate the growth of the sector.”
Hopes on lower GST
“The sector, which has been facing a number of headwinds in the past 12 months and few years before the bifurcation of the State, is just about settling into stable business. The first two quarters in the current calendar year have been tough. However, we are pinning hopes on the GST Council to bring down the overall slab. This will lead to rapid growth of the sector,” Reddy said.
“If the GST correction is brought about, it will provide a big impetus to the sector. We expect the government to consider this favourably and once this comes through, the year 2018 will be very exciting for the realty sector,” Reddy added.
Credai members have said that the consumer demand has picked up in the past couple of months and prices have begun to firm up. However, the launch of new projects will take some time till RERA implementation gets streamlined.
Members from tier-II cities in the State mentioned how the realty sector continues to do well. However, the creation of new districts has taken away some business of some cities.
Crisil has been appointed knowledge partner for Create 2017. The objective of Create 2017 is to recognise quality construction and encourage best practices.
Mahindra Partners, the private equity and corporate venture capital arm of the Mahindra Group, has invested ...
Online grocery retailers Grofers has raised over ₹1,400 crore ($200 million) in a Series F round led by ...
NativeLead connects start-up founders in Tier-II towns with successful businessmen
Nepra builds a supply chain that connects waste generators/collectors to recyclers
The face of Indian agriculture has changed over the past few years. While the frequency of droughts has ...
The yellow metal will continue to consolidate between $1,265 and $1,300
The US President kicked off a trade war with China as the country's trade deficit with China hit record highs.
With the election frenzy dying down and the incumbent government winning comfortably, four fund managers share ...
From tea parties to dinner diplomacy, coalition politics goes the whole hog to find and retain trusty allies ...
This week’s quiz is all about cars
“Well,” says Bins, “I’ve set you up to give a talk!” He’s just returned from his morning walk, which means I’m ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
As Tetra Pak unveils its future factory plans, it hopes the carton you drink out of will get smarter, more ...
American futurist Thomas Frey, founder of consulting, networking firm and think tank DaVinci institute, ...
Google properties are opening up for advertisers like never before. On Tuesday, at Google’s Marketing Live ...
From cricket to shipping, weather insights are helping enterprises stay one step ahead
Many prove their leadership mettle but find their way barred by male domination
Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much ...
A woman’s temperament and patience might just serve as the right recipe to address political violence if ...
Forty-one year old Kanak Lata Haldar, a domestic help, claims she has not missed casting her vote in any ...
Please Email the Editor