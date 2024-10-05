The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) has collaborated with the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) to launch the Real Estate Development Leadership (RED-L) Programme, which has been specially curated by IIMA for CREDAI members across India.

The MoU was signed by Shekhar Patel, President-Elect of CREDAI National and Professor Diptesh Ghosh, Dean Programme at IIMA, in the presence of Dhruv Patel CREDAI Ahmedabad President, stated an official release. The RED-L program, available only to senior management members of CREDAI-affiliated real estate firms nationwide, will equip participants with the strategic insights and skills needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving real estate sector.

CREDAI Ahmedabad will shortlist the applicants and will undergo an online interview with IIMA. The key eligibility criteria for applicants include being at least 30 years old, a graduate degree in any stream (preferred) and proficiency in English. The programme will be delivered over five modules spanning 4-5 days, spread over 5-6 months, using IIMA’s unique case-based pedagogy. It will offer a comprehensive deep-dive into real estate, blending leadership, financial expertise, marketing insights and global perspectives. Participants will explore everything from real estate economics and advanced financial tools like REITs and private equity to cutting-edge technologies such as AI, blockchain and tokenisation. With hands-on capstone projects and real-world applications, this program will equip the participants with the knowledge, skills and confidence to excel in the competitive real estate market.

Commenting on the collaboration, Dhruv Patel, President of CREDAI Ahmedabad, said, “This partnership with IIMA marks a new chapter in professional development for our members. Through the Real Estate Development Leadership Program, our members will be able to access world-class education and prepare themselves for the challenges of modern real estate. We are confident that the program will benefit not only the participants but also the real estate industry at large.”