Dainik Bhaskar group’s deputy managing director Pawan Agarwal and his wife Nikita Agarwal have purchased a property in New Delhi for ₹75 crore, a premium to the circle rate, sale deed showed.

A 575 square yard plot (5,175 square feet) with 7,137 square feet built up area, the property is located at Golf Links, one of the most expensive location in the city.

According to the sale deed accessed by data intelligence platform Zepkey.com, the plot’s value as per the circle rate is just over ₹38 crore.

According to property listing portal housing.com, properties in the Golf Links area go for anything varying from ₹12 crore to ₹85 crore. In 2021, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma had bought a 6,000-square feet bunglow for ₹82 crore.