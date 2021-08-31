Real Estate

Demolish Supertech Emerald's twin 40-storey towers in 3 months: Apex court

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 31, 2021

Supreme Court   -  PTI

Directs refunding home buyers with 12 per cent interest from the time of booking; ₹2 crore for Residents Welfare Association for the harassment caused.

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the demolition of twin 40-storey towers of Supertech’s Emerald Court project in NOIDA here for violation of building by-laws.

The apex court directed that the entire amount of home buyers be refunded with 12 per cent interest from the time of the booking, and the Residents Welfare Association be paid ₹2 crore for the harassment caused due to the construction of the twin towers.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah said that the April 11, 2014 verdict of the Allahabad high court, which directed the demolition of twin towers, does not deserve any interference.

Rampant unauthorised construction

It said the construction of Supertech’s twin 40 storey towers having 915 flats and shops was done in collusion with NOIDA authority, and the high court was correct in holding that view.

The bench said that the demolition exercise of the twin towers be carried out within three months under the supervision of NOIDA and an expert agency, and the cost of the entire exercise has to be borne by Supertech Ltd.

The top court said that it has recently seen rampant unauthorised construction in metropolitan areas in collusion with planning authorities and it has to be dealt with sternly.

Published on August 31, 2021

