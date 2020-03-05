Real Estate

Design Cafe enters Hyderabad with Experience Centre

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on March 05, 2020 Published on March 05, 2020

Home interior brand Design Cafe has launched its first Experiential Centre in Hyderabad.

Spread over 8,500 sq ft, the studio at Gachibowl showcases unique concepts, finishes and designs that will redefine the home interiors design experience.

With three floors of display, this experience centre has multiple bedroom displays, seven kitchens and six living room concepts.

The company leverages the use of Virtual Reality to give customers a 360-degree experience of what their home will look like.

Shezan Bhojani, CEO & Co-founder, Design Cafe said, “Hyderabad has off-late emerged as the fastest growing residential market in the country and makes it an ideal fit for Design Café’s business portfolio.”

