Despite Covid-19, Shriram Properties maintains comfortable cash flow

Shriram Properties, a Bengaluru-based real estate developer, during the Covid-19 pandemic has maintained a comfortable cash flow position by keeping its unsold inventory level to a minimum or nil position.

“Cash flow position largely depends upon execution capabilities or adherence to timelines in completion and delivery of projects, besides the inventory level,” M Murali, CMD Shriram Properties told BusinessLine. “The company currently has a comfortable cash flow position. We have kept our unsold inventory level to minimum position and have constant demand as our prices are nominal and moderate,” he added.

Talking about the industry, he said, “At the industry level, suffering developers are those who are stuck with unsold inventory and those with poor execution capabilities. Their cash flows are heavily hit. High cost borrowing and servicing there of add to their woes.”

Explaning as to how the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the scene among real estate companies especially on their cost of borrowing, Murali said, “In general, developers are seen raising funds at an average rate of 14-15 percent depending upon their requirements. Funds/capital are in plenty for reputed developers with prompt repayment records.”

“Currently, Shriram Properties is raising working capital/finance at an average rate of 12-13 percent per annum and term loans at 0.5-1 percent lesser to these rates. But, we constantly endeavour to substitute the high-cost debt by low-cost debts to minimise our cost of borrowing,” he added. The company is preparing for an initial public offer (IPO) next year.

Real estate companies in order to clear their holdings have resorted to offer freebies and discounts for the home buyers. Murali, acknowledging that freebies and discounts are more prevalent in the market than before, said “But we at Shriram Properties don’t give such offers as our prices are already reasonable, and the products have good demand.”

Covid-19 has changed the prospects of the affordable and mid-housing segment. Murali said, “The mind-set of the end users now is to own a house with all safety measures and flexible design options in order to meet pandemic limitations and constraints. Affordable and mid income housing sectors’ constituents are many. The sector is eagerly looking for further incentives from the Government - such as enabling access to cheaper capital finance and tax cuts. We are expecting a favourable Union Budget in this regard. That will further enhance the demand in these segments.”