DLF Ltd’s new luxury high-rise residential project in Gurugram ‘The Arbour’ has seen sales of over ₹8,000 crore in just three days even before it has been formally launched.

The project is located at DLF Sixtythree on Golf Course Extension in Sector 63, Gurugram.

Spread over 25 acres, it has five towers that rise up to 38-39 storeys. It comprises 1,137 identical units of configurations of four bedrooms, a hall, a kitchen, and a study plus a utility room with prices starting from ₹7 crore, the company said.

Over 95 per cent of the buyers were individuals, and DLF said that it is a testimony to the sustaining demand for high-quality, luxury residences.

Also read: F&O Query: Should I hold or exit DLF call option?