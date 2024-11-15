Emaar India has launched its luxury residential project, ‘Amaris’ at Sector 62, in the Golf Course Extension Road micro market in Gurugram,
The company said in a statement that Amaris, covering 6.118 acres of land, offers an elevated lifestyle with luxurious 2, 3, and 4 BHK residences.
The project features a sustainable landscape with over 400 trees to be planted, underscoring its commitment to eco-friendly living from design to operation. Key sustainable features include rainwater harvesting, wastewater recycling, CPCB IV-rated Gensets for emission control, outdoor air purifiers, organic waste composters, and electric buggies for reduced car usage, ensuring a cleaner, greener environment for all residents.
According to Kalyan Chakrabarti, CEO of Emaar India, the company is committed to delivering homes that are future-ready, environmentally conscious, equipped with the best-in-class amenities, and, above all, have a lighter carbon footprint.
“Amaris is truly an exemplification of our commitment towards sustainability, which starts even before construction begins and is a step towards making communities green, tackling climate change and moving towards net zero,” he said.
Other amenities include a multi-sports arena, swimming pool, squash courts, indoor badminton court, aerobics, yoga, jogging tracks and walkways, and a gymnasium.
“The company will institute a third-party assurance for Amaris launch as well. The EOIs will be sought from interested prospective customers from 15th November to 18th November 2024,” it said in a statement.
The company will also launch the ‘My Emaar India’ app to make the process smooth and easily accessible for clients.
Following the EOI, units will be allocated based on a draw of lots, will be undertaken which will be live-streamed across its official social media pages. The date and time for the draw of lots will be announced after the EOI process is completed.
