Embassy REIT posts ₹232.23 cr Q2 profits

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on November 11, 2019 Published on November 11, 2019

Embassy Office Parks REIT has posted a ₹232.23-crore profit on a consolidated basis for the second quarter of FY20, against ₹222.03 crore in Q1. The company has been declaring its results after it got listed early this year. Total income stood at ₹538.10 crore, against ₹554.13 crore in Q1. The board declared a distribution of ₹463 crore or ₹6 per unit for Q2.

