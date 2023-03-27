The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken physical possession of 15 land parcels situated in Gurugram, Haryana, having book value of ₹245.05 crore. The land belonged to the Trikar Group, a front of owners of Unitech Ltd.

This is the latest addition to ₹7,612 crore worth proceeds of crime identified by the ED officials till date, the agency officially stated on Monday.

ED through 16 provisional attachment orders has attached various domestic and overseas assets having a total value of ₹1132.55 crore. The attached assets belong to Carnoustie Group, Shivalik Group, Trikar Group and shell, benami and personal companies of Chandras (owners of the Unitech).

On June 06, 2018, the ED registered a money laundering case against the Unitech Group based on the FIRs registered by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offence Wing, Crime Branch and Saket police station, New Delhi, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act.

During the course of investigation, ED said that it had arrested Unitech owner and his family members—Sanjay Chandra, Ajay Chandra, Ramesh Chandra and Preeti Chandra—and Rajesh Malik and two prosecution complaints were filed in this matter, the agency stated. The agency had conducted 45 searches to gather more evidence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and further investigation is in progress, the ED said.