Finance Minister hands over first batch of 640 houses funded under special window

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Over 640 home buyers, under a Central-government funded affordable and middle income housing scheme, took delivery of their houses on Thursday.
Over the next one year over 12,600 flats will be handed over under the scheme, Special Window for Affordable & Mid-Income Housing Fund , a last mile funding facility sponsored by the Central Government. It has supported over 26 projects all over the country
On Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman virtually handed over the keys to the 640 home buyers under the first project funded under the special window. The project Rivali Park in Mumbai got around funding of ₹120 crore and completed the project in one year.
While handing over the keys, Sitharaman said that if Government and banks work together, a difference could be made in the housing sector. As on date, under the scheme, 204 projects with investment of over ₹18,500 crore have been sanctioned benefitting over 1.16 lakh home buyers. .
Later responding to media queries, Irfan A Kazi. Chief Investment Officer of SWAMIH Investment Fund said that the scheme is more construction focused and not loan focused.
Further he mentioned that developer is not required to make repayment before the completion of the project.
Also, funding is provided only for the designated project. Until and unless the said project is completed, the promoter is not allowed to start a new project or even new phase in the said project, he said while giving details about stringent norms for the fund use.
The fund, set up in 2019, has total commitment of around ₹10,000 crore by the government alongwith matching contribution by banks and LIC, total corpus is set to be ₹25,000 crore. The fund covers stranded projects including those which are NPA (Non-Performing Assets) as well as NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) projects.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
The present arena of hatred against Gandhi is undermining a rich and complex history of anti-racial and ...
Some believe that the heated debate on a recent campaign against sexual harassment in academics is a ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...