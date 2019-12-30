Fiscal support, government policies to provide support to the Indian housing market in 2020: Fitch

Huawei GT 2: The fitness smartwatch with long battery life
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
Fitch Solutions on Monday said it expects the India’s residential and non-residential buildings sector to expand by 6.6 per cent (in real terms) next year, driven by fiscal support and a continued focus on the provision of affordable housing in urban areas.
“Short-term expansion of India’s building sector will be driven by a mixture of fiscal support and government policies supporting the housing market, as well as heightened activity within the logistics, retail and industrial buildings sectors,” it said in a statement.
Long-term growth, on the other hand, will mainly be driven by country’s massive population, which requires continued investments into residential building construction sector, the statement said.
Instances of stalled housing projects have been on the rise over the course of 2019, due to a credit crunch sparked by a series of defaults by non-bank financial companies, resulting in a decreased access to funding for both developers and home buyers.
In response, the government “approved a ₹10,000 crore package in November 2019 aimed to aid stalled housing projects, with an additional ₹15,000 crore to be contributed by state-run financial institutions.”
With funds more readily available, it expects a portion of stalled housing projects to resume construction, and this will feed into its forecasts for India’s buildings sector growth in the short term.
Opportunities in the construction of affordable housing units will remain strong over the coming years, driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) [PMAY(U)] initiative.
Introduced back in 2015, PMAY(U) aims to provide affordable housing to all urban poor by 2022, targeting more than 4,000 towns hand picked by the government. To provide financial support to home buyers, various complementary schemes, such as the credit-linked subsidy scheme, were introduced alongside Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.
“Though PMAY(U) is expected to boost growth of the residential buildings sector, we believe the government is unlikely to achieve its goal within the stated time frame due to the continued growth of India’s urban population, which creates a greater demand for affordable housing, as well as delays in land acquisition and construction,” it said.
It further said that the “PMAY(U)-related construction is expected to carry on beyond 2022, contributing to growth of the residential buildings sector in the short to medium term“.
On a separate note, there exists a considerable amount of unsold housing inventory, mostly medium to high-end luxury units in urban areas that will limit the growth potential of the high-end residential buildings sector, it noted.
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
An intervention programme in Gujarat helps achieve safe motherhood
How an anganwadi centre came up in Chittorgarh’s Arania village
The village of Seri in Himachal Pradesh is going all out to protect the endangered bird species
A narrow rally in stocks and debt defaults saw investors get a rather raw deal in 2019. We ask leading fund ...
This should provide a cushion against corrective declines
In a tough year for most asset classes, we broad-based our offerings and introduced more insightful new ...
The fund invests in large- and mid-cap stocks of both value and growth companies
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...