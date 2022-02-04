Five construction workers killed in Pune building collapse 

Five workers were killed and four injured after the iron mesh of the under-construction basement raft at the site in Pune collapsed around 11 PM on Thursday night.

According to the Pune Municipal Corporation officials, the iron mesh readied for the slab of building in Yerawada area collapsed and the workers got trapped under it.

Police registered an FIR and three persons have been detained based on the complaint from a Bihar-based labourer. T

“Pained by the mishap at an under-construction building in Pune. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that all those injured in this mishap recover at the earliest: PM” the PMO tweeted.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced assistance of ₹5 lakh each to the deceased family members and ordered the administration to take strict action against those responsible for the deaths.