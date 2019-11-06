Gera realtors offer 7-year warranty for homebuyers

Gera Developments Pvt Ltd, developers of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa and Bengaluru, has introduced the country’s first seven-year warranty in real estate.

The warranty will be serviced through the GeraWorld app for efficient tracking and speedy resolution. The app also helps reduce the turnaround time on warranty and common area maintenance requests.

Gera Developments was the pioneer in India in 2004 to provide the five-year warranty on real estate that consists of preventive maintenance and repairs, which then became a RERA norm in 2017. The five-year warranty covered repairing or re-fixing of fittings or fixtures with manufacturing defects, and issues such as leakages.

Another uinique feature on offer is an annual preventive maintenance under the seven-year warranty as well.

Rohit Gera, Managing Director, Gera Developments, said, “We have started offering the seven-year warranty to customers currently enjoying the five-year warranty for a nominal fee for the 2-year extension and will be extending it to new projects.”

More than 2,000 units till date have been covered under five-year warranty and 3,500 plus units will be added in the next 24-30 months.