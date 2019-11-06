Gera realtors offer 7-year warranty for homebuyers

Five days with the fabulous Fold
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is quite a marvel despite being just a first step with a new form factor
Gera Developments Pvt Ltd, developers of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa and Bengaluru, has introduced the country’s first seven-year warranty in real estate.
The warranty will be serviced through the GeraWorld app for efficient tracking and speedy resolution. The app also helps reduce the turnaround time on warranty and common area maintenance requests.
Gera Developments was the pioneer in India in 2004 to provide the five-year warranty on real estate that consists of preventive maintenance and repairs, which then became a RERA norm in 2017. The five-year warranty covered repairing or re-fixing of fittings or fixtures with manufacturing defects, and issues such as leakages.
Another uinique feature on offer is an annual preventive maintenance under the seven-year warranty as well.
Rohit Gera, Managing Director, Gera Developments, said, “We have started offering the seven-year warranty to customers currently enjoying the five-year warranty for a nominal fee for the 2-year extension and will be extending it to new projects.”
More than 2,000 units till date have been covered under five-year warranty and 3,500 plus units will be added in the next 24-30 months.
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is quite a marvel despite being just a first step with a new form factor
Vineet Nayar shares pro tips on preparing for what he calls the third stage in life – entering the social ...
Diwali is celebration time. However, environment organisation Mobius Foundation, headed by Pradip Burman, ...
Pilot projects help Vijayawada and Solapur transition to an integrated approach to water management
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
After a commendable performance until 2015, the funds have been facing headwinds
The norms will ensure more discipline in managing liquidity, restoring confidence in the sector
LIC now allows you to revive a policy which has lapsed for over two years
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...