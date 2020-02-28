Real Estate

Godrej buys land in Mumbai for ₹153 cr

Godrej Properties has bought about 3-acre land parcel in Mumbai from DIC India Ltd for ₹153 crore. The company said in a statement that it has “entered into an agreement to purchase land in the upcoming & fast developing micro-market of Chandivali, Mumbai.”

This project will offer 0.45 million sq ft of saleable area primarily comprising residential apartments with a small amount of retail space. Separately, DIC India said in a regulatory filing that its board has approved the sale of land located at Chandivali. The consideration of this land parcel is up to ₹153 crore to be paid in three tranches, the filing added.

Earlier this month, Godrej Properties acquired nearly 27-acre land parcel in the national capital for ₹1,359 crore to develop luxury housing project.

