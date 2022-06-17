Godrej Construction, Tvasta tie-up to deploy 3D construction printing technology

Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, announced that its arm, Godrej Construction has partnered with Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions, a start-up founded by IIT-Madras alumni, to introduce and commercially deploy 3D Construction Printing (3DCP) Technology in India.

Godrej Construction and Tvasta aim to pioneer this technology for developing sustainable infrastructure projects, housing solutions, disaster relief structures, national defence-related applications, and various other public amenities in India, and globally, says a press release.

Tvasta, a deep-technology start-up, based out of Chennai and Bengaluru, has developed the 3DCP technology platform, which leverages automation and robotics for a faster, and more sustainable construction process, compared to conventional methods. The new platform offers the option of adopting modular off-site construction techniques.

To promote adoption of Circular Economy principles in the construction industry, the company , along with Tvasta have developed a sustainable concrete mix design comprising 30 per cent of recycled concrete aggregates (RCA), sourced from concrete waste debris, recycled at the Godrej Recycled Concrete Plant, at Vikhroli, Mumbai.

The structure has a distinct physical design – a curvilinear geometry to showcase the aesthetic versatility, structural advantages and potential that this technology has to offer to the construction industry. It is designed to be energy efficient with independent solar panels for lighting the bus shelter and its commercial signage at night. The idea germinated during Godrej & Boyce’s ‘Sprint’ Initiative, an organisation-wide intrapreneurial innovation program.

Anup Mathew, Senior Vice President and Business Head, Godrej Construction said, to promote a circular economy, both have jointly developed a concrete mix-design that uses a significant proportion of RCA as part of the raw material used in the 3DCP Technology. This newly developed 3DCP concrete mix offers great promise for developing and using construction materials with a lower embodied carbon, which can help us design and develop innovative solutions for a more sustainable built environment.

“Our endeavour will now be to jointly engage with key industry stakeholders for exploring appropriate opportunities for the deployment of this 3DCP Technology, which even globally is still in a relatively nascent and evolving stage of development.” Currently, Godrej Construction is a ₹1,000 cr business of Godrej & Boyce, and is looking to scale up its offerings in the construction sector,” he said.