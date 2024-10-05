Godrej Properties reported bookings of ₹5,200 crore in Q2 of FY25, from the sale of 5.1 million square feet of residences, with strong demand coming from new project launches in the National Capital Region and the Mumbai Metropolitan region.

In the first half of the fiscal year the real estate developer’s bookings rose 89 per cent on year to ₹13,800 crore, which is around half of its booking guidance for the full year, and above its annual bookings in FY23. It sold 8,600 homes with a total area of 14 million square feet.

One of its projects in NCR, Godrej Vrikshya saw bookings of ₹1,500 crore in the quarter while a plotted development in MMR, Godrej Woodside Estate recorded bookings of over ₹600 crore.

Collections during the quarter were 68 per cent higher at ₹4,000 crore and in the half-year 62 per cent higher at ₹7,000 crore. With this the company has achieved 47 per cent of its annual guidance for collections in this fiscal year.

The company has added 8 new projects so far in FY25 with a total saleable area of 11 msf and booking potential of ₹12,650 crore. Of this Q2 accounted for 6 projects with a booking value of ₹9,650 crore. It has achieved 63 per cent of its annual booking guidance.

Its operating cash flows in the quarter was at ₹1,800 crore, up 120 per cent on year, while in the half-year, it was up three times at ₹2,800 crore.

Managing Director and CEO, Gaurav Pandey said that the project additions in the quarter ensured a robust pipeline of launches, “not just for the current year but for years to come.”

“We have also entered the market of Indore recently and are looking forward to our first launch in this city,” he said.