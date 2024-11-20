Godrej Properties said it has acquired a 53-acre land parcel in Joka, Kolkata, on which it plans a residential plotted development with a potential 1.3 million square feet of saleable area with an estimated revenue potential of ₹500 crore.

The land is strategically located in the fast-developing micro-market of Joka, which is close to the main city and in proximity to Diamond Harbour, a well-known seaside weekend getaway, the company said.

Joka has rapidly transformed into a residential hub in Kolkata, fuelled by infrastructure growth. With IIM-Calcutta as an educational landmark, enhanced healthcare facilities, and commercial centres, Joka offers residents convenience and quality of life, the real estate developer said.

On the back of strategic connectivity through Kolkata Metro’s Line 3 and extensive road networks, Joka is well-connected to key areas across the city, it added.

