Godrej Properties buys 58 acres of land in Nagpur

Mumbai, April 28 Real estate developer Godrej Properties Ltd on Thursday announced it has acquired 58 acres of land in Nagpur.

The development on this land will comprise primarily of plotted residential units and will offer an estimated saleable area of 1.5 million sq. ft., the company said in a statement.

It has good connectivity to Nagpur Airport and the Nagpur - Hyderabad highway with well-established social infrastructure in the vicinity.

As per the company, the city has many “prominent infrastructure projects” such as the Metro Rail project, IT and manufacturing facilities in MIHAN SEZ and Airport Cargo Hub, along with the upcoming Samruddhi Mahamarg which will further boost national connectivity and the related demand for quality residential units.

Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “We are happy to add this new project in Nagpur to our portfolio. This fits with our strategy of strengthening our presence in key residential markets across the country.”