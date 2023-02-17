Godrej Properties Ltd has acquired the late director, actor Raj Kapoor’s bungalow in Mumbai to develop a premium residential project, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company did not disclose the price at which the acquisition was made. The bungalow is located in Chembur near the Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

The company said the purchase was made from the Kapoor family.

In 2019,the company had acquired iconic RK Studios from the Kapoor family on which it is building a premium mixed-use project, which will be delivered this year.

The real estate developer said that the proposed project would strengthen its presence in Chembur and it aimed to build “an outstanding” residential community.