Godrej Properties Limited (GPL) announced today the acquisition of a 90-acre land parcel in Khalapur, Maharashtra, just three days after securing two plots in Greater Noida in an e-auction.

The Khalapur acquisition has a development potential of 1.7 million square feet of residences. Last week it became the highest bidder for 17.5 acres land parcels in Greater Noida for ₹842 crore .

The Greater Noida plots aim to capitalize on the growing Delhi-NCR market, benefiting from proximity to Delhi, Noida, and the upcoming Jewar airport. The Khalapur purchase targets the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, located about 70 kilometres from the city centre.

These rapid-fire acquisitions underscore GPL’s ambitious expansion plans across diverse geographic regions.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO of Godrej Properties, said, “Residential plotted development has gained significant traction in recent years. Khalapur is a promising upcoming location. Hence, following the excellent response to our last development, Godrej Hillview Estate, we aim to expand our presence in the region. We will aim to build an outstanding residential community that creates long-term value for its residents.”

Godrej Properties has set a scorching pace in its business development activities through its acquisitions. In Q1 FY25, it reported its highest-ever booking value of ₹8,637 crores, a 283 per cent increase year-over-year. The company sold 8.99 million sq. ft. of area, representing a 299 per cent increase from the previous year. It also added two new projects in Pune and Bengaluru with an estimated booking value of ₹3,000 crores.

The company's recent success includes two major launches: Godrej Woodscapes in Bengaluru and Godrej Jardinia in Noida, which achieved booking values of ₹3,156 crores and ₹2,377 crores respectively.