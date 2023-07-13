Godrej Properties has been declared the highest bidder for two housing projects in Gurugram, spread over an area of around 8 acres and with an estimated revenue potential of ₹3,100 crore.

The company had participated in an e-auction conducted by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Adhikaran for the development of two group housing plots. The land parcels are located in the Golf Course Road micromarket which is known for its upscale residential buildings as well as office complexes.

“Our foray into the prime Golf Course Road micro-market with two luxury residential projects marks a significant milestone for Godrej Properties. It aligns well with our expansion strategy and will further solidify our position as a leading real estate developer in NCR (National Capital Region),” said Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties.

At 1.04 p.m, shares of Godrej Properties were up 1.67 per cent at ₹1,625.40 on the NSE.