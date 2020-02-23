Godrej Properties sales touches ₹3,532 cr during April-December of FY20

Connecting with a long-forgotten era
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
Realty firm Godrej Properties sold properties worth ₹3,532 crore during the April-December 2019 period, up 12 per cent as compared with a year-ago period.
According to an investors’ presentation, the company’s sales bookings stood at ₹3,155 crore during April-December 2018.
In terms of volume, Mumbai-based Godrej Properties sold nearly 52 lakh sq ft area, an increase of 3 per cent from the corresponding period of the previous year.
Out of the total sales bookings of ₹3,532 crore achieved during the first nine months of this financial year, the housing segment contributed ₹3,471 crore. Sales of commercial properties stood at ₹61 crore.
As per the presentation, the company’s net debt stood at ₹1,089 crore.
Godrej Properties has posted a nine per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at ₹45.46 crore for the quarter ended December against ₹41.63 crore a year ago.
Total income rose to ₹517.47 crore in the third quarter of this financial year as compared to ₹430.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Earlier this month, Godrej Properties announced an acquisition of nearly 27 acre land parcel at Ashok Vihar in the national capital for ₹1,359 crore to develop a luxury housing project.
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
A facelift is being given to a ‘geological gem’ in Maharashtra, a unique site ‘visited’ by a meteorite 50,000 ...
An NGO makes aprons innovative tools to educate the young on reproductive health
Company confident that it will take the pole position by offering top-class value proposition in India
While bond yields fell sharply in 2019, it was no walk in the park for investors. Will the bond market’s ...
Indices are hovering around the 50-DMA and the momentum oscillators signal weakness
Portfolio expansion into low- and mid-income projects makes it a good proposition
Scheme has outpaced its benchmark by two percentage points over past seven and 10 years
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...