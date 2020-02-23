Godrej Properties sales touches ₹3,532 cr during April-December of FY20

Realty firm Godrej Properties sold properties worth ₹3,532 crore during the April-December 2019 period, up 12 per cent as compared with a year-ago period.

According to an investors’ presentation, the company’s sales bookings stood at ₹3,155 crore during April-December 2018.

In terms of volume, Mumbai-based Godrej Properties sold nearly 52 lakh sq ft area, an increase of 3 per cent from the corresponding period of the previous year.

Out of the total sales bookings of ₹3,532 crore achieved during the first nine months of this financial year, the housing segment contributed ₹3,471 crore. Sales of commercial properties stood at ₹61 crore.

As per the presentation, the company’s net debt stood at ₹1,089 crore.

Godrej Properties has posted a nine per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at ₹45.46 crore for the quarter ended December against ₹41.63 crore a year ago.

Total income rose to ₹517.47 crore in the third quarter of this financial year as compared to ₹430.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Earlier this month, Godrej Properties announced an acquisition of nearly 27 acre land parcel at Ashok Vihar in the national capital for ₹1,359 crore to develop a luxury housing project.