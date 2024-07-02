Real estate major Godrej Properties said it has sold 2,000 homes worth over ₹3,150 crore at the launch of its Godrej Woodscapes, in Bengaluru. The company announced that it has achieved over 500% QoQ growth in sales in Bengaluru surpassing its full year FY24 sales in South India within the first quarter.

This marks the second launch with over ₹2000 crore sales for Godrej Properties in the current quarter of Q1 FY25. It is also the sixth launch in the last four quarters to have sold inventory of over ₹2,000 crore during launch.

“This is Godrej Properties’ most successful launch ever in terms of the value and volume of sales achieved and is the second launch with ₹3,000 crore sales in the past three months,” the company said.

Godrej Properties has a robust launch pipeline for FY25, which includes several new project launches planned in Bengaluru. These planned launches along with the strategic market entry into Hyderabad will significantly strengthen the company’s presence in South India.

“We are delighted with the response to our project, Godrej Woodscapes. South India is an extremely important region for Godrej Properties, and we aim to further strengthen our presence in the coming years,” said Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, of Godrej Properties.

The company has previously sold inventory of over ₹2000 crore in Noida in Q1 FY25. While in FY 24, Godrej Properties sold homes worth ₹3,008 crore in Gurgaon in Q4, ₹2,693 crore in Kandivali in Q4 ₹2,667 crore in Gurgaon in Q3, and ₹2,016 crore in Noida in Q2 FY24.

This comes after Godrej Property acquired seven acres of land in Thanisandra, North Bengaluru at an estimated revenue of ₹1,200 crore.

This year, the realty major stock has skyrocketed over 65 per cent, as compared to 10 percent rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.