Government caps ₹400-cr financing for stalled real estate project

Office buzz: 4-day week works!
4-day week works!It’s proved now. Microsoft Japan experimented with a four-day week this August, giving all ...
Union Finance Ministry on Thursday said that any stalled real estate project will get maximum of ₹400 crore from special fund. Also, dwelling unit with size less than 200 square metres only will get the finance for completion
The Government has announced setting up a dedicated fund to provide relief to home buyers. As approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, 'Special Window' fund will get ₹10,000 crore and with the contribution from SBI, LIC and other financial institutions, initial corpus is estimated to be ₹25,000 crore. Later, many sovereign funds, pension funds and other global funds beside domestic financial institutions are expected to put money to expand the corpus.
On Thursday, the Finance Ministry came out with answers to Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), where it has given finer points of the scheme. It has been said that the fund will invest in any project that meets its investment objective of completing housing units with size less than 200 sq mts and the city-wise pricing norms subject to a cap of rupees two crores.
As per industry estimates, in the stalled category, there are about 1,509 housing projects comprising of approximately 4.58 lakh housing units. Projects meeting the investment eligibility criteria will be financed. The maximum finance for any single project will be ₹ 400 crore. There will be caps put in place for a single developer and for any single city as well as part of the final detailed scheme.
The focus of the Window is on mid and affordable segment. However, alleviating the stress for the developers in this segment may have indirect collateral benefits for the entire real estate sector including luxury segment. The objective here is to complete the construction of the stalled projects at the earliest. Accordingly, funding would be structured to meet the construction and sales schedule of the relevant projects. As part of the investment review, the Investment Manager will take a call if there is any need to change the developer for the project.
The Ministry has made it clear that any or all projects undergoing corporate insolvency resolution process before the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) can be considered for funding through the Special Window up to the stage where the resolution plan for such insolvency resolution process has not been approved/rejected by the committee of creditors.
However, the fund will not invest in cases which are pending before the High Courts and the Supreme Court. The focus of this Special Window will be on the projects that are stalled for lack of construction funding. It will also look at projects that are NPAs (non performing assets) or undergoing NCLT proceedings that can commence construction immediately after funds are made available.
The Finance Ministry on the question about how the Government will ensure that the selected developer is not alleged for fraud or misappropriation of funds and that the funds are not being cornered by a small group of developers/promoters, answered that project and developer selection shall be the prerogative of the Investment Manager and the Investment Committee of the fund.
It has been clarified that the investors including the Government will not be interfering with the financial objectivity of that process. The decision of the Investment Committee shall be guided by the investment objective of the fund as agreed in the contribution agreement entered into with the investors. Projects involving fraud or diversion may not be considered by the Fund, the Ministry said.
Houses, not yet
City
Total delayed Units (launched before or during 2013)
Approx. Value (In ₹ Cr) of projects running behind schedule (launched before or during 2013)
Bengaluru
39,000
28,000
Chennai
10,000
6,500
Hyderabad
8,900
5,500
Kolkata
13,000
7,300
MMR
2,10,000
2,34,000
NCR
2,00,000
1,26,000
Pune
95,000
57,000
Total
5,75,900
4,64,300
4-day week works!It’s proved now. Microsoft Japan experimented with a four-day week this August, giving all ...
Four ways in which you can adopt the practice of stethoscopic hearing
Enlightened capitalism means thinking of employees, suppliers, community and environment
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is quite a marvel despite being just a first step with a new form factor
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
After a commendable performance until 2015, the funds have been facing headwinds
The norms will ensure more discipline in managing liquidity, restoring confidence in the sector
LIC now allows you to revive a policy which has lapsed for over two years
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...