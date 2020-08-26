Government plans to give a big push to affordable rental housing

Zooming and Looping in Silicon Valley
TN boys Velchamy Sankarlingam and Raja Narayanan on working for the hottest tech firms — Zoom and Virgin ...
The government is working on bringing new norms soon to give a push to affordable rental housing in the country, said a top official.
“We are soon bringing in a new law on rental housing and this will lead to a structured approach in this sector, both in urban and rural areas,” said DS Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.
Workers coming to the big cities for employment need a place to stay, at affordable prices.
Only then can they contribute their best to their companies, added Mishra, while addressing an online summit.
Assocham organised an online summit on ‘Housing for All- Affordable and Rental Housing: The Way Forward’ to discuss the road ahead in achieving the target of providing affordable housing to all.
“There is a large segment of population who need a house but perhaps not in the ownership model. A model that allows a worker to live in a reasonable accommodation close to his workplace whether through private or government sector housing such as JNNURM is the need of the hour,” said Amrit Abhijat, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Housing And Urban Affairs.
During the session, the opportunities, challenges and the way forward for affordable housing and rental housing sector considering the serious impediments caused by the Covid-19 pandemic were discussed.
“While ownership of houses for all may not be possible, this provides the rationale for policy focus on promotion of rental housing in urban areas.
“A fair combination of both affordable ownership and affordable rental housing will act as a catalytic force to achieve the overall goal of Housing for All,” said Niranjan Hiranandani, President, Assocham.
TN boys Velchamy Sankarlingam and Raja Narayanan on working for the hottest tech firms — Zoom and Virgin ...
From gratitude days to wellness breaks, the pandemic is seeing new additions to leave entitlements
At a time when job losses and salary cuts are the order of the day, guess it is too much to expect increments.
Clean updated software and right build rub shoulders with underpowered specs and dated elements on this made ...
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
During the sharp market fall in March, it lost far less than its benchmark and category
What have been the social and industry implications of the pandemic? Here’s a look
During uncertain times such as now, being credit-confident (being confident of obtaining a loan with fewer ...
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...