Guesture targets students, millennials under co-living space at Electronic City, Bengaluru

Guesture, a shared, rental and managed accommodation provider, added 2,500 beds under co-living space at its property in Electronic City, Bengaluru.

Targeting students and millennials in the age group of 18-35 working Electronic City area, the company launched its Guesture Dwellington, the 3.5 lakh square feet property in Electronic City, Bengaluru.

Guesture, a 100 per cent subsidiary of the Shanders Group, currently with two properties catering to working professionals, and students from Symbiosis, NSB (international students), Azim Premji University, IFIM Business School & PESIT College.

“Bengaluru is the IT and university hub where students and working professionals come in search of opportunities. Renting an apartment, PG or a hostel can be quite difficult with lack of security and unnecessary imposed restrictions,” Sriram Chitturi, Founder, Guesture.

He further added, “Our offerings for both students and working professionals have seen remarkable success and we are looking at scaling this further.”

Student housing

“Apart from the mainstream real estate assets, we believe that alternative asset classes such as student housing and co-living are seeing increased traction from investors. We believe that these alternative housing models can, in a way, assuage the slowdown in the residential market,” explained Ritesh Sachdev MRICS, Head of Occupier Services, India and Managing Director, South India at Colliers International.

“The next decade will usher in new formats of workplaces, with landlords emerging as wellness creators, where occupiers amalgamate workplaces and technology to increase productivity at workplaces,” he added.