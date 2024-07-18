Hanto Workspaces, a leading provider of managed commercial real estate solutions, has announced the launch of 200,000 square feet of workspace in Pune and Hyderabad. This significant move marks the company’s entry into these new markets, driven by organic demand from its existing customer base in Bangalore.

In addition to expanding into Pune and Hyderabad, Hanto Workspaces is also broadening its footprint in Bangalore. The company is adding 100,000 square feet of premium workspace in response to the high demand for its meticulously designed spaces. With this addition, Hanto now manages a total of 200,000 square feet of premium workspaces in Bangalore alone.

“ The company’s growth has been fueled by a successful seed funding round in November 2023, where Hanto raised Rs 15 crore. This round was led by Anurag Jain, Founder of KredX, along with other angel investors, in a mix of equity and debt. These funds are being utilised to accelerate Hanto’s expansion into major cities across India, with a revenue target of over ₹700 crore by 2028,” the press statement by Hanto Workspaces added.

According to the company, despite its rapid expansion, it has maintained an impressive 90 per cent occupancy rate, even for its newly launched properties. The company’s ability to secure advance bookings for upcoming properties highlights the strong market trust and demand for its offerings. Hanto’s success is attributed to its close collaboration with clients, creating tailored solutions that simplify planning and establish Hanto as the preferred workspace partner.

Speaking about the expansion, Aashit Verma, Founder of Hanto Workspaces, said, “The organic demand for the managed workspace market is driven by customers seeking high-quality workspaces at value pricing. We provide customisation and flexibility in interior and services unmatched in the industry. This makes it easy for clients to easily shift from their traditional workspace solution to one that is managed by Hanto.”

