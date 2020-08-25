House sites to 30 lakh women: AP CM expects ‘favourable' verdict from SC

They brought the desert back to life
The Maruvan project strives to rejuvenate an arid stretch of the Marwar region in Rajasthan
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday hoped that the Supreme Court will give a `favourable' verdict on the allotment of housing sites for 30 lakh women belonging to the weaker sections in the State.
It may be noted that the proposed allotment of plots has been challenged legally and now the case is with the SC. During a video conference under Spandana programme, the Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the process related to layouts, markings and lottery to select beneficiaries.
He said, regular review meetings with mandal revenue officers should be conducted to ensure the collection of all details including photos, boundaries of plots and others required for registration of house site documents.
He had also asked officials to complete construction of buildings of village/ward secretariats by March 2021.
Referring to measures being taken to strengthen Anganwadi centres in the Sstate, Reddy said the Anganwadi centres will be changed to YSR pre-primary schools with all basic facilities. An action plan will be prepared by next week to revamp 55,000 Anganwadi centres under Nadu-Nedu scheme, according to a release.
The Maruvan project strives to rejuvenate an arid stretch of the Marwar region in Rajasthan
This may soon become a reality, going by recent far-reaching developments. M Ramesh reports
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
The OnePlus Buds freely lift off the design of the AirPods, but put in nuances to look a bit different.
During uncertain times such as now, being credit-confident (being confident of obtaining a loan with fewer ...
The stock of VRL Logistics went up by about 10 per cent last week, following news reports that the company was ...
The worst may be over and revenue can stabilise from the second half of this fiscal
This benefit is welcome if the original cover is small, but has its limitations
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...