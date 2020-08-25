House sites to 30 lakh women: AP CM expects ‘favourable' verdict from SC

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday hoped that the Supreme Court will give a `favourable' verdict on the allotment of housing sites for 30 lakh women belonging to the weaker sections in the State.

It may be noted that the proposed allotment of plots has been challenged legally and now the case is with the SC. During a video conference under Spandana programme, the Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the process related to layouts, markings and lottery to select beneficiaries.

He said, regular review meetings with mandal revenue officers should be conducted to ensure the collection of all details including photos, boundaries of plots and others required for registration of house site documents.

He had also asked officials to complete construction of buildings of village/ward secretariats by March 2021.

Referring to measures being taken to strengthen Anganwadi centres in the Sstate, Reddy said the Anganwadi centres will be changed to YSR pre-primary schools with all basic facilities. An action plan will be prepared by next week to revamp 55,000 Anganwadi centres under Nadu-Nedu scheme, according to a release.