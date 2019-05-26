Housing start-up Placio aim for 1 lakh beds in 3 years

Skip the queue, grab a bite and a cuppa on the go!
Passengers who don’t want to fly hungry can do just that before boarding their flight
Housing start-up Placio is on an expansion-spree, with plans to increase the number of beds by about 30 times in three years.
“Placio currently has 3,000 beds across India and in next three years, we are eyeing about 1,00,000 beds. We are also planning for partnerships with 50 universities for the same,” said Rohit Pateria, founder, Placio. He added that the start-up is planning to focus on private universities where the fee levied is quite high and the well-heeled generally enrol as students.
Placio is targeting 20 cities for its expansion, including Chennai, Coimbatore Vellore, Bengaluru, Nashik, Pune, Mumbai, Chandigarh and Dehradun. There are three models on which the company is working — lease, upgrade, and operate.
“If the student housing properties are on campus, then we are leasing the hostel for a long term. Secondly, the the hostels in universities are poorly managed and not matching up with the aspirations of new-age millennials, so we upgrade them. Thirdly, we are tying up with universities directly, and operating their on-campus hostels. If there is a demand for more rooms, we are also creating capacity off-campus,” he said.
Recently, the start-up announced its entry into the international market by venturing into the co-living segment with Arabian Link, a Kuwait-based managed housing company.
Passengers who don’t want to fly hungry can do just that before boarding their flight
David Hodges, India Country Manager, Virgin AtlanticMy favourite airport: London Heathrow T3What I like about ...
New airports have been coming up across India in recent times. But what actually goes into choosing the ...
The face of Indian agriculture has changed over the past few years. While the frequency of droughts has ...
Robust traction in many verticals and large-sized client additions are key positives for the company
The yellow metal will continue to consolidate between $1,265 and $1,300
The US President kicked off a trade war with China as the country's trade deficit with China hit record highs.
From tea parties to dinner diplomacy, coalition politics goes the whole hog to find and retain trusty allies ...
This week’s quiz is all about cars
“Well,” says Bins, “I’ve set you up to give a talk!” He’s just returned from his morning walk, which means I’m ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
As Tetra Pak unveils its future factory plans, it hopes the carton you drink out of will get smarter, more ...
American futurist Thomas Frey, founder of consulting, networking firm and think tank DaVinci institute, ...
Google properties are opening up for advertisers like never before. On Tuesday, at Google’s Marketing Live ...
From cricket to shipping, weather insights are helping enterprises stay one step ahead
Many prove their leadership mettle but find their way barred by male domination
Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much ...
A woman’s temperament and patience might just serve as the right recipe to address political violence if ...
Forty-one year old Kanak Lata Haldar, a domestic help, claims she has not missed casting her vote in any ...