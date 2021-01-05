Housing.com launches full-stack rental and allied services platform Housing Edge

Housing.com, a real-estate portal owned by Elara Technologies, launched ‘Housing Edge’.

According to the official release, Housing Edge is a full-stack rental and allied services platform, through which the company intends to enable digitisation of multiple services that tenants and landlords can avail of.

These services, for both owners and tenants, include packages like online rent payment, rental agreements, tenant verification, packing & moving, furniture rental, home interiors, and home services.

While most Housing Edge services are available in Delhi, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune, plans are underway to offer these services in several other cities.

Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com, Makaan.com and PropTiger.com said in a statement: “The Housing Edge platform brings exceptional technology-driven innovations that our brand is well-known for providing. We have already changed the way property transactions take place in India, by way of acting as a one-stop solution for a buyer.”

He added: “With an aim towards replicating the same model in the allied services area, the company is offering innovative technology solutions that will make the journey of a consumer looking for such services, seamless and easy to use.”

Housing.com has also collaborated with brands such as Urban Company, RentoMojo, Livspace, HappyLocate, and AuthBridge to provide renters assisted services on Housing Edge.