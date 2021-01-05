Housing.com launches full-stack rental and allied services platform Housing Edge

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Housing.com, a real-estate portal owned by Elara Technologies, launched ‘Housing Edge’.
According to the official release, Housing Edge is a full-stack rental and allied services platform, through which the company intends to enable digitisation of multiple services that tenants and landlords can avail of.
These services, for both owners and tenants, include packages like online rent payment, rental agreements, tenant verification, packing & moving, furniture rental, home interiors, and home services.
While most Housing Edge services are available in Delhi, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune, plans are underway to offer these services in several other cities.
Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com, Makaan.com and PropTiger.com said in a statement: “The Housing Edge platform brings exceptional technology-driven innovations that our brand is well-known for providing. We have already changed the way property transactions take place in India, by way of acting as a one-stop solution for a buyer.”
He added: “With an aim towards replicating the same model in the allied services area, the company is offering innovative technology solutions that will make the journey of a consumer looking for such services, seamless and easy to use.”
Housing.com has also collaborated with brands such as Urban Company, RentoMojo, Livspace, HappyLocate, and AuthBridge to provide renters assisted services on Housing Edge.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Free medical services offered spice up the scheme
₹1416 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1402138514281440 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff ...
The stock of NMDC gained 5 per cent on Monday, accompanied by above average volume, breaking above a key ...
In its efforts to spur economic growth following the Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI announced a sharp 75-basis ...
Zakir Hussain was called the ‘Krishna of Kaliyug’, Vilayat Khan was a good mimic, Ravi Shankar had a stock of ...
In the absence of real-world connection, my social life belongs increasingly to my phone
Marina Wheeler’s ‘The Lost Homestead’ is a valuable addition to volumes on the Partition but is also coloured ...
The pandemic has brought the curtain down on many businesses. The uncertainty over the future of a ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...