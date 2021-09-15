Housr launches 2 new properties, aims at 12 more by December

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Housr, a co-living brand, has launched two new properties in Hyderabad’s key financial district and aims to expand to 10-12 properties by December 2021.
With the addition of these two boutique properties to its portfolio, Housr has 20 properties across NCR, Pune and Hyderabad and is aiming to launch more properties in the next 6-9 months across the country.
The rentals range from ₹12,000 to ₹18,000 for twin sharing and ₹22,000 to ₹35,000 for single occupancy. These additions will offer 1,500+ beds in multiple formats across studios and BHK’s ranging from 75 to 500+ beds in each property.
Founded by Deepak Anand and Kalpesh Mehta in 2018, Housr is backed by investors Adar Poonawalla through Rising Sun Holdings, Pirojsha Godrej, Abhishek Lodha and Harsh Patodia.
Deepak Anand, Co-Founder and CEO, Housr, said, “We are excited to venture into the Hyderabad market. The city holds massive potential for real estate and rentals, which is being unfolded despite the ongoing pandemic.”
Housr has already taken steps to enhance our operational strength, technical capabilities and service delivery in a post Covid-19 landscape.
The company aims to expand its presence in the South India market in Bangalore and Chennai.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...