Housr launches 2 new properties, aims at 12 more by December

Housr, a co-living brand, has launched two new properties in Hyderabad’s key financial district and aims to expand to 10-12 properties by December 2021.

With the addition of these two boutique properties to its portfolio, Housr has 20 properties across NCR, Pune and Hyderabad and is aiming to launch more properties in the next 6-9 months across the country.

The rentals range from ₹12,000 to ₹18,000 for twin sharing and ₹22,000 to ₹35,000 for single occupancy. These additions will offer 1,500+ beds in multiple formats across studios and BHK’s ranging from 75 to 500+ beds in each property.

Founded by Deepak Anand and Kalpesh Mehta in 2018, Housr is backed by investors Adar Poonawalla through Rising Sun Holdings, Pirojsha Godrej, Abhishek Lodha and Harsh Patodia.

Deepak Anand, Co-Founder and CEO, Housr, said, “We are excited to venture into the Hyderabad market. The city holds massive potential for real estate and rentals, which is being unfolded despite the ongoing pandemic.”

Housr has already taken steps to enhance our operational strength, technical capabilities and service delivery in a post Covid-19 landscape.

The company aims to expand its presence in the South India market in Bangalore and Chennai.