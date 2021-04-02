Hyderabad Property Show 2021 postponed due to Covid restrictions

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India has announced the postponement of the 10th edition of the CREDAI Hyderabad property show, which was slated to be hosted during April 16-18.
The property show has been postponed given the Government Order that No Public Gatherings and Events are allowed till April 30, 2021, because of the rising cases of Covid-19.
P Ramakrishna Rao, President, CREDAI Hyderabad, in a statement said, “The government has issued orders imposing restrictions on public gatherings, congregations, rallies and processions due
to the increase in the Covid-19 cases. In line with the government directive, we are postponing the 10th Edition of CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show 2021. We will get back with the revised schedule for the Property Show as and when the Government feels safe to allow organizing such events. In the mean-time we would request everyone to follow all safety protocols and venture out only when it is extremely necessary.”
V. Rajashekar Reddy, General Secretary, CREDAI Hyderabad, said “CREDAI urges people to do a thorough research and purchase only the RERA registered properties to safeguard your hard-earned money.”
