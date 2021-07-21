Implementation of RERA in West Bengal sought

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Home buyers’ body, the Forum For People’s Collective Efforts, has written to the Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs urging implementation of RERA in West Bengal.
The forum said nearly two months have passed since the Supreme Court struck down the State’s West Bengal Housing Industry Regulation Act (WBHIRA) calling it ‘unconstitutional’. But reportedly the State government has not taken corrective action as suggested.
Addressing the Union Secretary for Housing and Urban Affairs, Durga Shankar Mishra, the forum’s President, Abhay Upadhyay wrote that it was imperative upon the West Bengal government to take “immediate necessary steps to implement the decision of the Supreme Court” and constitute a Regulatory Authority, Appellate Tribunal and Adjudicating Officer; “to make subordinate Rules” and host a platform for detailed project/agent information “in letter and spirit as envisaged in the RERA”.
For instance, the WBHIRA mentions that online hearings scheduled on May 6, May 7 and subsequent dates have been adjourned indefinitely till further notice.
A delay in implementing the Central Act or any rules on these lines is causing “immense hardship” and “has created a vacuum of any kind of grievance redress mechanism” for home-buyers of the State”, he further said.
Upadhyay has urged the Union Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to take up the matter with the State government and ensure implementation of RERA in the State.
