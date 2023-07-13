In a first-of-its-kind property show in the country, the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), which is established by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to promote green-certified property, is organising a three-day Green Property Show in Hyderabad.

Beginning July 28, over 75 exhibitors will showcase IGBC-certified and soon-to-be-certified properties, products, and services.

“It is aimed at sensitising and motivating prospective buyers to invest in a greener future by choosing IGBC-certified or pre-certified green projects over conventional buildings,” said C Shekar Reddy, Chairman, CII Telangana, and IGBC’s Hyderabad Chapter.

Slated to be held at the HITEX expo facility in Madhapur, the expo would help early adopters follow net-zero practices.

“Green properties and products would help people reduce electricity and water usage and provide better ventilation as they encourage the use of daylight,” he said.

For developers of green projects and products, it would provide a platform to showcase their projects to people who are willing to buy into environmentally friendly projects.

“The key objective of the event is to bring greater awareness among people on the importance of choosing green-rated projects over conventional offerings and how they can contribute to sustainability by conserving natural resources,” Srinivasa Murthy G, Co-Chairman, IGBC’s Hyderabad Chapter, said.

M Anand, Deputy Executive Director of IGBC, said that Telangana was home to over 700 projects, aggregating to 1.12 billion sq. ft. of green building footprint.

India has over 10.27 billion sq. ft of green building footprint, spread across over 11,000 projects, making India one of the top-3 countries in terms of green building footprint.