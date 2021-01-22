Interior design firm, Flipspaces launches a virtual store

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
Interior design company, Flipspaces, has launched VIZSTORE, a virtual store which allows furniture and furnishing product owners to digitise the product display, visualisation and selection experience using virtual reality technology.
On Friday, a statement from the company said this technology allows changes in furniture and furnishes retail businesses and boosts sales by reducing the store rent to a mere three paise per sq. ft.
VIZSTORE comes packed with features that effectively solve all logistical and operational problems for enterprises such as high store rent, manual update of catalogue, dependency on
“Giving a virtual tour to customers before they finalise the products that they would like to buy will give an immense boost to the sales. A virtual store can sell nearly a limitless number of items. You can create thousands of new display rooms or showcase a new furniture or furnishing product with a few clicks. A physical store is plagued by too many restrictions and would need to expand its property so as to add the same number of products and showcase them," Kunal Sharma, CEO & Founder of Flipspaces said in a statement.
IIT alumni co-founding Flipspaces, Kunal Sharma and Ankur Mucchal, both serial entrepreneurs with a history of build, scale, and exit.
